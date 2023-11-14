Sussex Cricket has announced the re-signing of overseas bowler, Nathan McAndrew, as well as the signing of fast-bowler Jayden Seales, to bolster the bowling attack for the 2024 season.

Fast-bowler Jayden Seales was actually set to join Sussex as an overseas seamer last season; however, he suffered a knee injury which meant he would no longer be available.

Fortunately, he has now made a successful recovery and will be available for Sussex from the start of the season, until 8th June 2024.

Born in Trinidad & Tobago, Seales made his Test debut for the West Indies at 19 years of age against South Africa in June 2021 and made an immediate impact as he took 3 wickets at an economy of 3.57 from his 21 overs.

Nathan McAndrew and Jayden Seales have both signed for Sussex. Picture: Getty

He has since gone on to play 10 Tests for his country, taking 37 wickets at an average of 24.24. His best figures came against Pakistan in August 2021 when he took 5-55, making him the youngest West Indies bowler to take a Test match fifer.

Australian seamer Nathan McAndrew made an immediate impact at Sussex last season, taking a fifer on debut in the season opening win against Durham and closed out his stint in the County Championship with 31 wickets.

His wickets with the red ball came at an average of 24.19 and he also provided useful runs with the bat, averaging 26.5 with a high score of 65.

McAndrew will be available from 1st June 2024, until the end of July.

On coming back to The 1st Central County Ground, McAndrew added: “I am absolutely pumped to be back at Sussex for the upcoming season.

“I loved my time in Hove last year and I can’t wait to get back out there with the lads in 2024.

“The fans were incredibly good to me last year and I’m looking forward to hopefully contributing to a few more wins this upcoming season.”

Sussex Head Coach Paul Farbrace is delighted to have secured the services of the two overseas bowlers for the 2024 season: "Jayden is an exciting fast bowler who will provide us with a cutting edge to our bowling attack for the first two months of the season.

"We are all really looking forward to working with Jayden and helping him continue the great start to his career.

“I am delighted Nathan is coming back to Hove, he is a fantastic professional and gave his all to the team every day.