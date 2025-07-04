Sussex Cricket celebrates LGBTQ+ community at double header against Middlesex

The match will be a celebration of Sussex Sharks’ local LGBTQ+ community, and a chance to promote participation and inclusion using the game of cricket

Brighton & Hove Pride in August is probably one of the busiest weekends in Brighton’s already jam-packed calendar.

There are many events leading up to it, including Saturday’s T20 Double Header at The 1st Central County Ground, which is celebrating a special pride inclusivity match, in partnership with Sussex and BLAGSS. The match will be a celebration of Sussex Sharks’ local LGBTQ+ community, and a chance to promote participation and inclusion using the game of cricket.

Sussex Women will take on Middlesex, followed by Sussex Men V Hampshire Hawks. Whether you are a cricket fan or someone coming along to spend time with friends and family, there is something for everyone.

BLAGSS is a sports and social group that now has around 470 lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender members from across Brighton and Hove, Sussex and beyond. Their aim is to encourage LGBTQ+ people and allies to play sport and make new friendships in safe places. It's as simple as that. The importance of Sport in health, fitness and wellbeing is well known, but sport has an important role in bringing people together, and this Saturday’s game is doing just that

If this is your first visit to the 1st Central County Ground, whether to catch up with friends or family, or simply to watch some top-class cricket in a party-like atmosphere, Saturday’s T20 Double header has it all. And, don’t worry if you are never going to hit the ball like Sussex’s James Coles, you can pick up the bat for the first time and take them on in Sixes’ newly launched bar and batting nets, which is highly recommended, as the balls delivered by them on the pitch are not for the faint-hearted.

This week’s match preview comes from Alexia Walker, Sussex Sharks’ Women’s Head Coach, who tells us about the importance of inclusivity in sports teams, and previews the first match of the double-header, Sussex Women v Middlesex

"Both the women’s and men’s teams enjoy these T20 Double Headers. It’s going to be an exciting day at The 1st Central County Ground on Saturday, with the club putting on another great event for supporters, this time in partnership with BLAGSS, to celebrate a special pride inclusivity match.

"The nature of a team sport means cohesion and togetherness is a hugely important part of being successful. Sport can be a comfortable and safe place for all groups of people to embrace a common passion, and support each other regardless of their backgrounds.

"Middlesex has had a strong first half of the season, and we know we have to be on top of all aspects of our game to compete strongly against them. Former Hampshire player, Finty Trussler, has been in form with the bat, and their bowling unit has depth.

"The Sussex squad is mostly the same from previous matches, with just the addition of Daisy Mullan and Ava Lee this weekend, in place of Izzy Collis and Rachel King, who are unavailable. The team is excited to be back at Hove after the last memorable victory here against Kent.

"We have been very blessed with some great weather so far for the Vitality Blast, and that definitely enhances the atmosphere at Hove. We are very lucky to have a wonderful ground, just a short walk from the city centre, and we are looking forward to another match with plenty of great action for the Sussex fans to get behind."

Sussex Women V Middlesex (15:00), followed by Sussex Men V Hampshire Hawks.

For tickets - Event Tickets List - Sussex Cricket