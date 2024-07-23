Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cricket club in Sussex has stepped in to explain why players are banned from hitting sixes on a village green.

Southwick and Shoreham cricket club has told cricketers, playing on The Green in Southwick, that the first six will score zero and if they hit a second one – they will be out. A six is normally the highest score awarded from a single shot, achieved by hitting the ball over the boundary rope without it bouncing.

The rule change came after complaints from residents that house and car windows were being smashed by airborne cricket balls.

Founded in 1790, the club is one of the oldest in the UK – and it has now made national news headlines for the rule change.

Des Odell believes it is a ‘non-story’, though.

"The main concern was that we were portrayed to be disrupting cricket and changing the rules,” he told the Worthing Herald.

"It’s not true because many clubs have different rules depending on circumstance.

“We are a responsible club. We want to get on with our neighbours. We moved to Buckingham Park in 2018. That was great as we could expand participation locally.

“We have a group of older people play but some of the opposition team that come along expect to hit sixes. We just needed it control that somehow.

“If they hit one six, they get a warning – if they hit another, they’re out. We can’t keep paying out insurance bills.

“It’s about doing the right things. We are not going to change Southwick Green.

"This is a compromise that allows us to keep cricket on the green, whilst making it safe and so that we don’t upset our neighbours.”

Mr Odell also gave an interview to television and radio presenter Jeremy Vine.

BBC Radio 2 listeners were told how the historic cricket club in West Sussex had ‘consigned the old six to extinction’ and ‘rewritten the rules of the ancient game’.

In response, Southwick & Shoreham Cricket Club’s chairman explained how the club proactively moved league and 20-over games to Buckingham Park in 2015 – investing £25k in the process.

"This decision was made to respect our neighbours and mitigate any risks,” the club wrote on social media.

Speaking to Jeremy Vine, Mr Odell added: “It's something that's come about over a few years. The club has been there since 1790 and it’s a very different environment now, with houses and traffic.

“Every generation is bigger, with players getting bigger and stronger.

“We made that decision to move competitive games to Buckingham Park in Shoreham. We've kept the junior teams on Southwick Green, as well as the ladies' team and group of gentlemen over a certain age. They play the occasional game there.

“We brought rule in because they bring in visitors hitting sixes and we wanted to discourage that.

"There has been in the past [balls striking properties]. That's why we took the action to move. We are a club mark accredited club by the ECB.

"We've won national awards. We are very responsible and we really respect our neighbours. We are fortunate to have a cricket environment in a village setting.”

Mr Odell said a few complaints have been received in light of the decision ‘as there always will be’, adding: “We talk it through with them.

"When you see the ground, it is quite obvious there is a risk and it can do some damage. We just want to be responsible and get on with our neighbours."

Mr Vine spoke to Neil Pullen, cricket ball manager for Kookaburra Reader Limited, which makes and sells balls.

Mr Pullen explained that cricket balls are as hard as they were in 1790, adding: “Bats are getting better but balls are never changing.

“Sometimes they are in the centre of dwellings and have been for a long time. It’s a a difficult one and you have to see it from everyone's point of view.

“Taking away the ability to hit a six in a game of cricket takes it away from being a game of cricket.

“People know the risks before viewing the house. If it's picturesque, they have to take into account the risks that go with it. As cricketers, we know the risks. An unfortunate part is balls do go into areas you don't want them to.

“The MCC have their rules and laws. They have specifications of what a cricket ball should be. We shall follow suit and I don't see that changing forever more.”

Mr Odell said the response to his radio interview has been ‘overwhelmingly positive’.

He wrote on social media: “I got the chance to highlight our community spirit, our respect for neighbours, and our proactive approach in making Southwick Green a hub for junior and ladies cricket.

"Thank you to our neighbours at Southwick Green and Buckingham Park, and to our sponsors for their supportive messages.