Sussex Cricket get show back on road: players and bosses visit Littlehampton and Eastbourne

Sussex Cricket players and officials are heading out on the road to tell fans what’s happening at the County Ground in 2025.

They took to the road in the latter part of 2024, visiting four local cricket clubs and hosting a special roadshow at the 1st Central County Ground to give cricket fans, volunteers and participants the opportunity to hear directly from staff, professional players and Head Coach and Director of Cricket Paul Farbrace.

The roadshows were a fantastic opportunity for Sussex Cricket to further strengthen its relationship with people involved in the local recreational game and communities, with over 100 people attending in total across the five dates.

A number of stakeholders took to the road to visit Ifield CC, Ansty CC, Buxted CC and West Wittering CC in addition to the Hove event.

Sussex Head Coach Paul Farbrace (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Guests participated in Q&A sessions with the likes of Tom Alsop, John Simpson, Tom Clark and Tom Haines, with a number of key local stakeholders also in attendance, such as Active Sussex and Brighton & Hove City Council.

Those in attendance also had the opportunity to partake in live voting on the key challenges and priorities Sussex Cricket face in the coming seasons.

Gary Wallis-Tayler (Community Cricket Director), Pete Fitzboydon (Chief Executive) and Jon Filby (Chair) also provided updates on important areas across the business.

Fitzboydon gave an insight into the new Sussex Cricket strategy, with Filby discussing matters such as the domestic cricket schedule and the future of Women’s cricket.

Skipper John Simpson, right, with James Coles (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Wallis-Tayler, supported by a variety of members of the Sussex Cricket Foundation team, gave updates on the organisation’s recent impact in the local community and its priorities moving into 2025.

Now Sussex have revealed they will be back on the road in 2025. They will be visiting Littlehampton CC and Eastbourne CC in February.

You do not need to be associated to either club to attend, the invite is open to everyone!

Dates

Littlehampton CC | Wednesday 5th February | 7pm – 930pm

Eastbourne CC | Tuesday 11th February | 7 – 930pm

To register your place, go to https://sussexcricket.co.uk/news/new-sussex-cricket-roadshow-dates and follow the link.