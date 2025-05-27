Sussex Cricket League: Bolney bludgeon their way to win at Hailsham

Joint leaders Bolney CC proved too strong at Hailsham as they chalked up a seven-wicket win in Division 3 East of the Sussex League.

The clouds hung heavy, the wind howled through the trees, and the outfield squelched with every step – classic English cricket conditions, really. But the biggest dampener for Hailsham wasn’t the weather – it was losing ace bowler Diesel Hallett after just one over.

He came off with injury, and with him went a big chunk of Hailsham’s bowling firepower.

Hailsham’s innings began with a flash of promise before a tangle of wickets. Jake Hainsworth flickered briefly before being bowled for 5, and a steady platform from Ollie McDonald (21) and Ciaran Peacock (18) gave Hailsham hope – until the middle order folded faster than a deckchair in a gale.

Andrew Anthony

Enter Mohammad Zabehulah, who tore through the line-up with 4/36. At 61-5, Hailsham looked like they’d be lucky to crawl past 100. But then came a rousing counter-attack.

Jason Tibble (32) played the anchor, before Andrew Anthony burst onto the scene like a batsman possessed. Smashing 51 off just 34 balls, including three monstrous sixes, Anthony dragged Hailsham back into the fight. A gutsy cameo from the injured Hallett (19* off 14 balls) lifted the total to a respectable 210 before the final wicket fell.

Chasing 211 in greasy, gusty conditions is never easy – unless you're Bolney. Michael Gould laid down the early marker with a punchy 53 off 42 balls, driving anything loose and flicking the rest with confidence. Even when he was trapped LBW by Jack Coughlan, the runs kept flowing.

Waleed Muhammad (24) chipped in, but the real damage came from Saurabh Wakaskar (51) and Nasir Noori, whose unbeaten 53 was the definition of a chase done right. Throw in a smooth 20* from Rohit Jagota, and Bolney cruised home in just 33.2 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Without Hallett’s firepower and struggling to hold consistent lines in the blustery conditions, Hailsham’s bowlers were often chasing shadows. Even the ever-reliable Ollie McDonald (1/36 off 9) couldn’t stem the tide.

The S Lyons Electrical player of the match was Andrew Anthony for a return to form with the bat.