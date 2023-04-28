Sussex Cricket League: Chippingdale, Southwick and Aldwick raring to go

The Sussex Cricket League season is about to start – and clubs across the area are relishing the chance to get in the middle again.

Chippingdale CC have started the preparations for the season.

Last year they celebrated their 125th anniversary. It was a mixed year with two of their three teams promoted. But the first team were relegated from Division 3 West of the Sussex League on the last day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club have recruited well in the close season with the appointment of a new player-coach, Chris Stockdale, an English expat based in Perth, Australia.

Chippingdale in action at Bognor last season | Picture: Martin Denyer

A level three coach with International coaching experience, it is hoped he will allow the young squad to continue their technical development and help the teams gain promotions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Chippingdale Cricket club is a vibrant, social club with big ambition. We welcome new players.

"Club nets are on a Tuesday evening at the Rotary Ground from 6pm. We also have a new ladies’ team who will train on Thursday evenings.

" Junior nets are on a Monday evening. For more information contact [email protected]”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldwick CC twos pictured last year

SOUTHWICK CC

As they start their fifth season at Buckingham Park, Shoreham, Southwick CC are getting great feedback from the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have now firmly established the bottom half of the park for cricket in the summer.Chairman Des O’Dell said: “The park had been without cricket for years and the club’s membership made a significant financial investment to bring it back and manage the square on behalf of the council. This is a cost we save the council and local residents and we can maintain the square to a standard suitable for league cricket matches.“Pitches are all prepared by volunteers who give up time. We own and maintain the mowers and rollers, we pay contractors for the essential end of season remedial works.“The club take on these responsibilities and know we are fortunate to play in a public space where the community values our efforts.

"In this period the club also raised £50k-plus in funds and installed practice nets at Shoreham Academy, won a national award from the ECB for connecting communities, installed an artificial pitch at Buckingham Park and run teams for all types of players.”

There is junior cricket for five to 15-year-olds at Southwick Green and Buckingham Park; ladies and girls teams practicing all year around indoors and out; two adult league teams playing every week at Buckingham Park; a Sunday friendly team based at the Duke of Wellington; a midweek T20 team in the Sussex Slam, and indoor winter league teams for adults and juniors.

Southwick CC is keen to welcome new players for all teams. To get involved call Des on 07971 281769 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALDWICK CC

Aldwick CC are looking forward to a busy 2023 season.

Their first XI will be playing in Division 6 West of the Sussex League – but that is just one of a number of teams who will be representing the club this summer.

This season sees their first venture into the Sussex Women's League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldwick will be in Division 2 which feels the perfect next step as a club with Lara Johnson taking the reins in the inaugural season in league cricket.

Aldwick are hosting Scotch College in July – a team from Australia and also welcome Lingfield again in a re-run of the game that went viral on YouTube with a superb volleyed catch by Alex Ryder stealing the show being seen by over three millions viewers and still getting comments to this day.

The Sussex Cricket League campaign begins on May 6 as the ones go to the Regis Oval to play Bognor and the twos playing Littlehampton in a friendly – their season starts a little later due to restructuring of the league.

Alex Cooper will skipper the ones again with the experienced Matt Tozer taking on the twos in a really exciting year for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sussex Slam gives an opportunity for competitive but fun midweek cricket with Ian Guppy captaining the Phoenix in the cup competition and Dan Austin in the plate. Lara Johnson skippers the Vixens as the club enter three Sussex Slam competitions.

They have also entered the Sussex Women's Soft Ball Cricket League with Michelle Clare leading the Vixens into battle, with many of their junior girls now eligible to participate having reached the appropriate age for open cricket.

The midweek friendly XI is skippered by Liam Tinson and this gives every player of any ability the chance to experience the game.

Add to this the inception of more new junior sides this season, 2023 is going to be a very busy, but more importantly, exciting and fun year for Aldwick Cricket Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One signing sees Tim Robinson arrive from what used to be Stirlands CC. He has been one of Aldwick’s junior coaches for a few seasons. Jasmine Wards has signed for Aldwick’s women's firsts.