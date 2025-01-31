Sussex Cricket League: Dean Wilson LLP announced as headline sponsor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An exciting new partnership has emerged as Dean Wilson LLP announce a new three-year partnership with the Sussex Cricket Foundation, becoming the headline sponsor of the Sussex Cricket League.

As part of this collaboration, the league will now proudly be known as the Dean Wilson Sussex Cricket League.

This partnership will span the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons, under-scoring solicitors’ firm Dean Wilson LLP’s commitment to supporting grassroots cricket in the region.

Established in 2018, the Sussex Cricket League holds the distinction of being the world’s largest adult cricket league, with an impressive 335 teams competing across 34 divisions. This sponsorship reflects a shared passion for fostering community spirit and promoting excellence within the sport.

Champions of the SCL for 2024, Preston Nomads CC | Submitted picture

The Dean Wilson Sussex Cricket League will once again offer clubs the chance to compete at the home of Sussex Cricket, with the League T20 Finals Day set to take place at the 1st Central County Ground on Sunday, August 31.

The season will culminate in style with the annual end-of-season dinner, scheduled for Friday, October 24 at The Grand Hotel in Brighton.

James Chadburn, Managing Partner at Dean Wilson, expressed his delight at the sponsorship.

He said: “As a Sussex-based law firm, we are thrilled to support the Sussex Cricket League. This sponsorship aligns perfectly with our geographical roots, the location of our people, and a large proportion of our client base.

"We are proud to support the thousands of recreational cricketers across the county. At Dean Wilson, we truly 'get' cricket, with many of the firm being passionate cricketers or supporters and a few of us turning out in the league on a regular basis.

"Personally, I have fond memories of playing league cricket since the mid-90s so I’m delighted we’re able to make a contribution to local cricket and look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of the league over the coming years.

Gary Wallis-Tayler, Community Cricket Director at the Sussex Cricket Foundation, said: “I am delighted to welcome Dean Wilson as our new league sponsor and supporter of the Foundation.”