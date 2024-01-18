Sussex Cricket League fixtures for 2024 revealed

The current Sussex weather may be a long way from cricket mode, but players, officials and spectators will be heartened by the release of the Sussex League fixtures for the forthcoming season.

There will be an unusually late start, with the first round of matches on Saturday, May 11, when Premier League champions Cuckfield welcome Bognor.

Other Premier matches on the opening weekend are East Grinstead v Horsham, Middleton v Preston Nomads, Roffey v newly promoted Hastings (the only East Sussex side in the league), and Three Bridges v Premiership returners Worthing.

Eastbourne and Mayfield have been relegated last season.

Cuckfield CC's 2023 Sussex Premier League champions | Picture courtesy of Cuckfield CC

The Premier season continues without break until Saturday, September 7, with the first five and final four weeks’ matches on a 50-overs-a-side win/lose basis, while the middle weeks of the season will be on the customary 110-over declaration format.

Those relishing the always hard fought derbies between near neighbours Horsham and Roffey will be eagerly diarising the game at Roffey on June 29, with the reverse fixture at Horsham’s HQ on August 31.

Unfortunately, Sussex’s first team will not be returning to Horsham in domestic competition, but, once again, there will be a series of strong Sussex 2nd XI fixtures at Cricketfield Road, with Middlesex twos very early visitors – on April 15 - followed, in May, by Surrey and Essex. Kent seconds follow in June, ahead of the South Asian Academy making a welcome return visit for four days in July, after which Middlesex come back again.

Roffey players celebrate taking a Bognor wicket in 2023 - both sides are in the Premier again for 2024 | Picture: Chris Hatton

There will be Sussex representative matches at Arundel, and two games at Blackstone, but no such fixtures at Eastbourne’s Saffrons ground.

At Horsham Cricket Club, there will be another full calendar of matches including Horsham Ladies’ fixtures, junior cricket for boys and girls, feeder league games and local knockout competitions.