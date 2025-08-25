Chippingdale CC host Steyning CC, Sussex Cricket League Division 3 Westplaceholder image
Sussex Cricket League in pictures - In-form Chippingdale sink Steyning to move fourth

By Steve Bone
Published 25th Aug 2025, 08:00 BST
Chirpy Chippingdale won again – with a big victory at home to Steyning taking them up to fourth in the Sussex Cricket League’s Division 3 West.

Chipps won the toss and elected to bat and piled up 273 in 45 overs – with Tom Hillier scoring 58 and Josh Bourne 50. William Crees took 5-55 for Steyning.

Four bowlers took wickets as Steyning were bowled out for 109 to give Chipps a 164-run win.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the match on this page and those linked, and get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald every Thursday during the season.

