Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Horsham. Cuckfield, Middleton, Preston Nomads and Three Bridges were all winners in Saturday’s round of Sussex Premier League fixtures.

After five straight wins Preston Nomads are runaway leaders, with East Grinstead just ahead of basement side Worthing in relegation territory.

Horsham 278-4 (50 overs) Worthing 182 all out (40.3)

Horsham won by 96 runs

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Chichester Priory Park twos v Broadwater at Goodwood | Picture: Malcolm Lamb

At Worthing’s Manor Sports Ground Horsham cruised to a comfortable back to back win after being put in and setting the hosts a 279 target, having only lost four wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham went one down without a run on the board, and then slipped to 36-2, but overseas player Jayden Goodwin continued his good form with 89, participating in a telling fourth wicket partnership of 91 with skipper Will Beer (108 not out).

In reply, Worthing reached 116-2 with four players going on to make promising starts, Campbell Macmillan top scoring with 53, but, Sam Martin-Jenkins with 4-35 and Oliver Avinou (2-14) polished off the middle order and tail, with the last five wickets falling for the addition of just 7 runs. The win places Horsham sixth.

Roffey 218 all out (49.2 overs) Cuckfield 221-6 (47.2 overs)

Cuckfield won by 4 wickets

Roffey were put in at Cuckfield, with Theo Rivers and Matt Davies contributing their fourth century opening stand in five matches, but, with a big total looking likely, that was as good as it got for Roffey, who slid to defeat with reigning champions Cuckfield notching up their fourth win of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 145-1 wickets tumbled after Rivers (81), stumped off a wide, and Davies (48) had departed. Cuckfield turned the screw, only two other batsmen reaching double figures, Ben Candfield’s flight and guile snaring 4-41, and William Goss 2-44, with two run outs.

Cuckfield started steadily, passing more than half the requirement with just one wicket lost. Toby Munt again bowled well, taking 3-31 from his ten overs, but 55 from Dominic Sear, and a rapid unbeaten 50 from Dan Turner, accelerating when the finishing line came within sight, got the job done for currently second-placed Cuckfield, with Roffey now in seventh position.

Elsewhere, Middleton beat East Grinstead (still without a win) by 4 wickets, courtesy of an 88 ball 152 from Harry Hovey, containing 18 fours and 10 sixes, while unstoppable Preston Nomads posted 338 to beat Bognor by 131 runs, thanks to centuries from Zach Lion-Cachet and Jonty Jenner and 4-38 by Zayn Khan - and Three Bridges (Michael Cowdrey 100) beat Hastings by 5 wickets.

Next Saturday’s Premier fixtures: Cuckfield v Middleton, East Grinstead v Three Bridges, Hastings v Worthing, Horsham v Preston Nomads, Roffey v Bognor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Chiltington and Haywards Heath are joint leaders of Division 2 after wins over Ifield and St James respectively.

Billingshurst top Division 3 West after defeating Roffey twos while Crowhurst Park head Division 3 East thanks to a win over Bolney.