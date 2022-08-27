Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leo Cammish's unbeaten century saw East Grinstead beat Roffey. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Cammish hit an unbeaten 114 not out as Grinstead chased down the total with 7.3 overs to spare.

Earlier Rohit Jagota hit 55 not out for Roffey.

Roffey go into the final game of the season away at Hastings knowing they just have to do the same or better than East Grinstead to win the title.

East Grinstead host Brighton on the final day.

Brighton (118 all out) were relegated after a heavy 115-run defeat to Preston Nomads (233 all out).

Will Sheffield took 5-32 as Rehan Afridi top scored with 45 for Nomads.

Spinners Kashif Ibrahim and Will Collard took three wickets apiece as only Adam Mates (58) got going for Brighton.

They will join Hastings and St Leonards Priory (221 all out) who lost by two wickets to Three Bridges (224/8).

Eastbourne (222/8) secured survival with a 67-run win over Horsham (155 all out). Scott Lenham (69) and Joe Pocklington (62) top-scored for Eastbourne while Tom Haines hit 77 for Horsham.

Middleton (223 all out) won local bragging rights with a 93 run derby win over Bognor Regis (130 all out).

Mahesh Rawat hit 77 for Middleton while Nick Stobart was the pick of the Bognor bowlers with 4-44.

Ajit Sambhi (4-28) and Russell Talman (3-28) bowled Middleton to victory.

Cuckfield (189/9) secured the Division 2 title with a thrilling one-wicket win over St Peters (187/9).

Joe Cambridge hit 67 before Cuckfield lost a host of wickets. But James Anyon (31 not out), Joshua Hayward (27) and Nick Patterson (10 not out) saw them home in the 42nd over.

Mayfield (235/9) beat West Chiltington (165 all out) to take the promotion battle to the final day.

Keon Harding (74) and Matt Cooke (60) top scored for Mayfield before Rob Sharma took 4-23. Mourne Louw hit 55 for Chilts.

Mayfield are now just four points behind Chilts going into the final game. Mayfield host Cuckfield while Chilts travel to Burgess Hill.

St James’s Montefiore (261/8) hit form at the right time as they beat Chichester Priory Park (249/8) by 12 runs.

Toby Pullan (55) and Thomas Draca (58) batted well for St James while Thomas Drake-Brockman took 4-48 for Chi.

Lindfield (181/9)beat Haywards Heath (102 all out). Lindfield are 30 points behind St James’s with the latter needing a single point to avoid relegation which means Lindfield – who were docked 30 points at the beginning of the season – will be relegated with St Peters and Findon.