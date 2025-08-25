Sussex Cricket League: Sidley clinch promotion, but title must wait

Sidley CC have clinched a second successive promotion, but still have work to do to secure the title after losing out in a top-of-the-table clash.

The Sussex League Division 10 East leaders suffered only their second defeat of the season as they went down by six wickets away to second-placed Tunbridge Wells fourths.

With two games to go - and a maximum of 60 points still available - Sidley are 61 ahead of third-placed Bexhill Strikers, ensuring they will finish in one of the two promotion spots. But their advantage over Tunbridge Wells, who look highly likely to come up with them, has been cut from 52 points to 28 following Saturday's encounter.

That means Sidley require 33 points from their remaining matches, both of which are against teams in the bottom half, to guarantee topping the standings.

Sidley CC's second XI, who finished runners-up in Division 12 East (South East)

After winning the toss and choosing to bat at Upper Nevill, Sidley were soon in trouble at 12-3 against a strong Tunbridge Wells outfit. Johnathan Haffenden and Asanka Pathiranage (21) mounted a recovery with a fourth-wicket partnership of 65, but after the former was fifth man out for 46 with the score 101, wickets again tumbled and Sidley were all out for 123 in 31.3 overs.

The hosts duly knocked off the runs in 27.5 overs, despite Sabbir Ahmed claiming 3-30 to take his tally of league wickets for the season to 35. Cavan O'Connor grabbed the other wicket for Sidley.

Sidley's second team wrapped up a successful campaign with a 112-run home win over Westfield seconds to finish runners-up in Division 12 East (South East).

Sidley produced a very good performance to record their eighth victory in 13 completed fixtures, with Tila Muhammad and Jackson Jesupatham playing starring roles.

Muhammad top-scored with 63 - his best of the summer - as Sidley posted 208-7 from their 40 overs after being asked to bat. Alex Povey made 35 and Aarya Patel picked up 3-41. Sidley then bowled Westfield out for 96 in 27.1 overs, with Jesupatham, who had never previously taken more than two wickets in an innings for the club, snapping up 5-16.

Tyler Dobbs finished things off with 2-20, while Henry Legg was Westfield's highest scorer with 21. Sidley's matchball sponsor was Pebbles on the Beach.

* Sidley will be in action at the home of Sussex Cricket this coming Sunday as they take on Ifield thirds in the Sussex T20 Plate final. The club are running a coach to the 1st Central County Ground in Hove for the occasion, with play set to get under way at 11.30am.