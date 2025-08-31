Sussex Cricket League T20 Finals Day: Three Bridges enjoy double celebrations as 1st and 2nds win cups

The triumphant Three Bridges 1st XI with the Daniel Oliver Cup | Picture: Mark Dunford

It was double delight for Three Bridges at the Sussex Cricket League’s T20 Finals Day at Hove.

The 1st XI won the inaugural Daniel Oliver Cup, comfortably beating Cuckfield by 55 runs to retain the title they won last year.

Batting first, they lost James Russell to the first ball of the match but George Thomas (61 from 34 balls), skipper Joe Walker (26) and Luke Beaufort (31) got them towards a good total.

Arran Brown made 23 not out in a good cameo which saw him hit a six off the final ball of the innings to get them up to 183-8.

In reply, Cuckfield were never in the chase as Bridges took wickets at regular intervals, with Thomas the star of the show again with 4-17. They finished their 20 overs on 128-9.

Thomas deservedly took the man of the match award.

In the Paul Baker T20 Trophy final, Three Bridges 2nd XI won, beating Chichester Priory 2nd XI by 40 runs. Milo Price was man of the match for his knock of 65 from 41 balls.

In the Plate competition, Sidley claimed the T20 Plate after a comfortable seven-wicket win over Ifield 3rd XI. Ifield batted first and scored 134/6 mainly thanks to Daniel Groves’ unbeaten 59.

But Sidley got to the total in 16.1 overs, led by Moinul Islam’s 73 from 39 balls.