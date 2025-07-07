Sussex Cricket League: Victory double for Sidley over Crowhurst Park

Sidley Cricket Club's two senior teams both recorded five-wicket wins over opposition from Crowhurst Park on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sidley's first XI triumphed at home to Park's thirds to preserve their 35-point lead at the top of Sussex Cricket League Division 10 East at the midway point in the season.

And Sidley's second string prevailed by an identical margin away to Park's fourths to move up to second in Division 12 East (South East).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As in the previous weekend's victory over Wadhurst, Sidley's front side set up their success by producing a strong display with the ball.

Cricket stock picture

In this case, Sidley bowled Park out for 102 in 29.1 overs after winning the toss and choosing to field on a grey and blustery afternoon at St Mary's Recreation Ground.

The visitors lost eight wickets for 37 runs, including that of opener Basie Sturdee for a 28-ball 31, to collapse from 46-1 to 83-9 and in the end were grateful to 29 off 22 deliveries by number 10 Keith Hobbs for reaching three figures.

Steve Ramsden was Sidley's most successful bowler with 3-20 from nine overs - his third three-wicket haul in the last five league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnathan Haffenden picked up 2-20, and there was a wicket each for Abdullah Al Arif (who also ran out Sturdee), Sabbir Ahmed, Moinul Islam and Peter Savage.

Haffenden then led the way with an unbeaten 62 from just 52 balls as Sidley knocked off the runs in 17 overs for their eighth win in nine league games (in addition to a tie).

It was Haffenden's third fifty in seven league innings this season, as well as two centuries, and he now has 448 league runs at a remarkable average of 149.33.

Al Arif blasted 22 from 10 deliveries at number four, while Sam Byrnes and Amelia Osmond snapped up a couple of wickets each for sixth-placed Park.

Sidley's matchball sponsor was The Wobbly Rabbit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Sidley's seconds chased down a target of 216 with five overs to spare at Claremont School to record their third win on the spin.

Jackson Jesupatham played the starring role with an undefeated 89 - eclipsing his previous highest score for the club, which came in 2022, by a single.

Paul Oxborrow lent fine support with 37 not out and Harry Little, who had struck two hundreds and two half-centuries in his previous four innings, made 42. Michael Hambridge claimed 3-47.

Little earlier took 3-38 with the ball - following on from his four-wicket haul against Little Common Ramblers fourths the previous weekend - as Park posted 215-7 from their 40 overs after electing to bat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gopinath Sellappan snapped up 2-24, while youngsters Tyler Dobbs and Reace Rushton bagged a wicket each. Wayne Russell top-scored for Park with 63 at the top of the order.

Sidley's matchball sponsor was Trevor Ramsden gardener/groundsman.