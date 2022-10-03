Sussex Cricket mourns death of Robin Marlar

Robin Marlar. (Photo by MN Chan/Getty Images)

Robin was born in Eastbourne in January 1931 and was to become one of the most important figures in the history of Sussex Cricket. He was educated at Harrow and Cambridge University, where he won three cricket blues and made his debut for Sussex in July 1951 against Kent at Hastings. He was an off spin bowler of the highest class who took 970 first class wickets in his career including 5 wickets in an innings on no fewer than 66 occasions.

After his first career as a player ended, the multi-talented Marlar established not one or two, but three further successful careers. He was the Cricket Correspondent for the Sunday Times, crossing swords with Kerry Packer and writing incisively on cricket until into his nineties.

His last publication was the Sussex Cricket Museum’s tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh which received plaudits from Her Majesty The Queen and he contributed a piece in The Times about the brilliance of Ted Dexter’s batting, just a few weeks ago. He established a hugely successful headhunting business, headquartered in Sloane Square and with clients around the world and, not content with that, had a trophy winning career as a cricket administrator.

He was President of the MCC in 2006 where he pioneered the club’s work in Afghanistan. He will, no doubt, have noted with joy, the day before his death, the MCC’s decision to host the Eton v Harrow match and the Varsity match at Lord’s again next season, both matches that he played in with great distinction.

He was Chairman of Sussex County Cricket Club in 1996 and 1997, when he paved the way for the golden age of Sussex Cricket that led to the first Championship win in 2003 and further titles in 2006 and 2007. He took a passionate and lifelong interest in the County Club of his birth and visited the ground in August this year for a memorable day, in the Boardroom, with Mike Griffith and Johnny Barclay, all three MCC Presidents and Sussex Captains.

Earlier this month he attended the Memorial Event for Ted Dexter in the Long Room at Lord’s, where he was in magnificent form, upbraiding Sir Andrew Strauss about the High Performance Review and holding court in the style as only he could.