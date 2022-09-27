Sussex cricket shock: Joint head coach Salisbury not 'part of the business'

Head coach Ian Salisbury pictured at the Sussex CCC press day at The 1st Central County Ground on March 31, 2022 | Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Salisbury, who had been head coach of the county championship and One Day Cup sides since the start of the 2021 season, is currently "not part of the business", having not taken charge of the first team since mid-August, Sussex have told the BBC.

They have declined to go into any more detail. We asked them for further comment today and they said simply: “He is away from the business for confidential reasons.”

The question of whether he might still return remains unclear.

T20 boss James Kirtley has stepped in to take over his coaching roles. The pair had shared head coach duties since Jason Gillespie left for an Australian coaching role before the 2021 season began.

BBC Sport reported: “It is understood the 52-year-old has been placed on gardening leave.”

Sussex are currently playing their final game of the season – a county championship clash at home to Glamorgan.

The BBC added: “Sussex would not discuss the nature of Salisbury's absence, other than to confirm he is not currently working at the club.”