Sussex cricketer lands prestigious player award in Australia
Foreman has been playing his winter cricket in Australia for Manly Warringah, where his efforts have helped the team secure back-to-back men's club championships.
The award itself is voted for by the umpires of each respective fixture throughout the season.
Foreman, who was at Horsham CC last season, joins a distinguished list of cricketers that have won the award, including Mason Crane, Ian Salisbury, Sir Geoffrey Boycott, Mike Gatting and Tony Greig.
Foreman finished as leading wicket-taker in the competition, taking 50 wickets in 15 appearances at an average of 17.16.
Manly Warringah claimed their 10th club championship, finishing more than 200 points ahead of second-placed Northern District.
Foreman said: “I’m very honoured to have received this award.
“I want to thank everyone at Manly for their support this season, they are an amazing club run by better people and hopefully we can go onto to win the competition this year!
“Hopefully I can bring this form with me back into the county season and get cracking on what is shaping up to be a very exiting year for the boys at Hove.”
Foreman will now be hoping to force his way into Paul Farbrace’s selection plans.
