Sussex cricketer and former Chichester school pupil Charlie Tear visited Year 8 pupils to wish them good luck for a cricket tour to South Africa.

Tear visited Westbourne House School in Chichester to talk to the pupils about his own cricket tour to South Africa as a Westbourne House schoolboy, his memories of school and how he became a professional cricketer.

Charlie told them: “The South Africa cricket tour was the best and most unique experience I had at Westbourne because I shared the adventure with my friends. I was a little bit nervous as it was going to be the first time away from my parents but it was such great fun and I came home far more independent.”

Charlie was signed by Sussex during his last year at Seaford College where his cricket career flourished. He has also played for Scotland Under-19s and England Under-19s.

Charlie Tear with pupils at Westbourne House School | Picture supplied by WHS

Charlie added: “I realised I wanted to be a professional cricketer when I was about 13 or 14. I wasn’t the best player at school and I was quite a late developer. I was in and out of the Sussex Pathway so don’t be disheartened or give up if you don’t get in.

“To be a professional in any sport you need to be passionate about it, really enjoy it, embrace the hard work and keep positive.”

Westbourne House School Headmaster, Mr Barker, said: “It was lovely to see Charlie back at school and we are very grateful to him for taking time out to come and talk to the children. It is very inspiring for our current pupils to meet former pupils and hear how they have had the courage to follow their dreams and also, almost more importantly, how they have coped with setbacks along the way. We wish Charlie huge success in his cricket career and a great winter ahead.”