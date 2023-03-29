Sussex get pre-cricket season boost as Haines and Ibrahim sign long deals

Tom Haines and Dan Ibrahim have signed three-year contract extensions with Sussex CCC.

Both are products of the Sussex pathway who have gone on to establish themselves in the first team.

Ibrahim first made his mark at just 16 years of age, when he became the youngest cricketer to make a half-century in the County Championship, against Yorkshire at Headingley.

The all-rounder has gone on to make 12 first-class appearances for Sussex, accumulating 525 runs – with his first century coming in the last game of 2022.

Bats raised: Dan Ibahim and Tom Haines have both penned lengthy new Sussex deals | Pictures: Sussex Cricket and David Griffin

He made 100 not out against Glamorgan at the 1st Central County Ground, helping earn a call-up to the England Young Lions, for their tour of Australia in early 2023.

In his fourth Youth One Day International of the tour against Australia, he made a spectacular 103 from 116 deliveries. His best bowling figures came in the previous YODI when he took 3/27.

Ibrahim said: “I’m delighted to be able to sign an extension with Sussex and am very excited for the upcoming seasons in which hopefully we can bring some silverware to Hove. I’d like to say a big thank you to my mum and dad who have continued to both play a big part in my career so far.”

Sussex opener Haines, who is from Horsham, has not looked back since breaking into the first team. In his 48 first-class appearances he has scored 3107 runs at an average of 37.89. He has scored nine centuries, as well as 11 half-centuries and a high score of 243 which came against Derbyshire in last year’s County Championship.

In eight List A appearances for his home county, Haines has scored 301 runs at a strike rate of 83.61. He scored his maiden List A century against Middlesex in August 2021 when he made 123 from 131 balls.

It was only a matter of time before the England selectors began to take notice of the runs he was accumulating and Haines was selected this winter for the England Lions tour of Sri Lanka, along with Sussex spinner Jack Carson. On debut in Galle, Haines made a century against Sri Lanka A, scoring 118 from 138 deliveries.

Haines said: “I’m really happy to have signed a new contract with my home club. The next period looks really promising and I look forward to playing a part in that.

“The season coming up looks an exciting one, with more of a balance of youth and experience, and we are all determined to win more games of cricket and push to win trophies.”

Sussex Head Coach Paul Farbrace added: “Tom is an outstanding opening batter in county cricket and has done a fantastic job for Sussex over the past couple of years. There is no doubt his name will be spoken about as an England opener in the near future. He did very well on the England Lions tour, making his maiden century for England over the winter.

“I am absolutely delighted he has signed for the next few years with us and am looking forward to seeing him score lots of runs this season, helping us to win lots of games of cricket and pushing on to the England senior team.”

On Ibrahim’s deal, Farbrace added: “Dan is without a doubt one of the most exciting young talents in English cricket. He is a true all-rounder that can bat at the top of the order and is skilful with the ball. He is someone that we are really excited about and did extremely well for the England Young Lions in Australia this winter.

