Round seven of the Rothesay County Championship begins on Friday, the final four-day matches for the next few weeks, and Sussex are back in action as they travel down the coast to take on Hampshire in division one.

It is a battle between fifth and sixth in the standings, with the home side marginally better off by just two points in what looks set to be a very even contest at the Utilita Bowl.

That closeness is reflected in the betting for the game, with the home side marginally favoured at 8/11 to get the win, while the visitors from home are priced at 11/10 with Betfair.

Sussex were defeated last time out as they went down by five wickets against Somerset at Taunton, a poor first innings ultimately costing the visitors.

Dan Hughes hits a boundary against Surrey during the Rothesay County Championship match between Sussex and Surrey at Hove last month (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

With Somerset having posted 338 all out in their first innings, the visitors were bowled out for just 152 in their first dig, losing the last eight wickets for just 107 runs and opener Dan Hughes top scoring with 38.

The visitors were forced to follow on and had a much better time of it second time around, posting 335 all out, John Simpson top-scoring with 82 and Tom Haines adding a half century. Somerset made heavy going of their chase but eventually reached 150/5 to win by five wickets.

Haines has also been called into the England Lions squad to take on India A at Canterbury next week as a result of his fine early season form, which has seen him average 58.18 and rack up 640 runs division runs so far.

Hampshire meanwhile were 89-run victors over Warwickshire at Edgbaston last time around, skittling out their hosts for 220 when chasing a target of 309.