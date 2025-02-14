Sussex League cricketers can fill in their 2025 calendars

The eagerly awaited 2025 Sussex Cricket League fixtures have been released.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The season starts on Saturday, May 10, and matches are planned every Saturday without break until September 6, with both the start and end dates being slightly later than usual.

As before, in the Sussex Premier League, the first five and last four matches are on a 50-overs-a-side win/lose format, with the intervening nine games played on a declaration basis with a maximum of 110 overs available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the first round of matches defending champions Preston Nomads travel to Middleton, while last season’s runners-up Horsham visit East Grinstead.

New to the Sussex Premier for 2025 are Haywards Heath CC

Roffey, under new captain Sam Henderson, welcome Haywards Heath, who return to the Premiership along with Ifield, at the expense of relegated Hastings and Worthing.

Other first-day games see Cuckfield host Bognor and Three Bridges host Ifield.

The always-hard-fought and much-savoured derbies between near neighbours Horsham and Roffey are on June 28 at Horsham, with the reverse fixture at the Innes Memorial Ground on August 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final day’s SPL fixtures are:Cuckfield v Preston Nomads, East Grinstead v Bognor, Haywards Heath v Horsham, Middleton v Ifield and Roffey v Three Bridges.

Roffey CC's 2024 line-up

With recent participants Eastbourne, Hastings and Mayfield no longer in the Premiership, it is disappointing there is no East Sussex participation.

Division 2 begins, also on May 10, with Brighton v St James, Buxted Park v Eastbourne, Mayfield v Roffey twos, Preston Nomads twos v Hastings, West Chilts v Worthing.

In Division 3 West the same opening day’s line-up is: Ansty v Littlehampton, Burgess Hill v Middleton twos, Chichester PP v Pagham, Chippingdale v Billingshurst, Steyning v Findon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in Division 3 East the May 10 line-up is: Bolney v Seaford, Crowhurst Park v Glynde, Hailsham v Rottingdean, Lindfield v Cuckfield twos, Rye v Little Common Ramblers.

Go to https://sussexcricketleague.play-cricket.com/ to see all the fixtures.