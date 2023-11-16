Sussex named the UK's best place for schools cricket, according to The Cricketer's 2024 Schools Guide

Sixteen Sussex schools have been named among UK's best for cricket in The Cricketer's Schools Guide 2024 - making the county the top place in the country for children to play the sport at school.

Bede's Prep, Bede's School, Brighton Aldridge Community Academy, Brighton College, Brighton College Nursery, Pre-Prep and Prep School, Cottesmore School, Cumnor House Sussex, Eastbourne College, Hurstpierpoint College, Lancing College, Mayfield School, Roedean School, Seaford College, St Andrew's Prep, Westbourne House School and Worth School have been included in this year's guide, produced by The Cricketer magazine.

The guide features the top 100 senior, top 50 prep/junior and top 20 all-girls schools for cricket in a bumper 164-page supplement.

The roll call of successful schools for 2024 – which features both state-funded and private establishments – was finalised after an exhaustive selection process that saw a huge number submit entries for inclusion in the guide.

All entries were then judged against an extensive set of criteria, which included a compelling commitment to cricket in the curriculum, facilities, fixture programmes and coaching.

The Cricketer gathered entries and compiled the leading lists, consulting former England star Lydia Greenway and her coaching initiative Cricket For Girls to select the top 20 all-girls schools.

The Cricketer magazine editor Huw Turbervill said: "Our 2024 Schools Guide celebrates the best cricket programmes in state and independent schools across the country. The rise of women’s cricket in schools really has been a joy to behold. It is a pleasure to read the write-ups."

The Cricketer researches and produces the Schools Guide annually, with the 2024 edition being supported by Durant Cricket – one of the country's leading suppliers of cricket ground equipment.

Cristian Durant, managing director of Durant Cricket, said: "At Durant Cricket, our relationship with The Cricketer holds immense value. Once again, they've showcased the outstanding commitment and coaching standards upheld by schools nationwide.”

The 2024 Schools Guide is a bumper 164-page supplement that's included alongside the December issue of The Cricketer magazine, as well as available to purchase separately on The Cricketer's website.