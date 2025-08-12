Sussex Premier League: Haywards Heath hold on and Cuckfield can’t force win

Haywards Heath CC’s batsmen dug in to deny Three Bridges victory in their latest Sussex Premier League outing.

After electing to bat, Bridges piled up 329-7 with Luke Beaufort scoring 98, Rahul Tangirala 62, Jow Walker 58 and James Russell 56.

Heath’s Ollie Moore took 2-51 and four other bowlers took a wicket apiece.

Heath were always going to struggle to reach the target and it was a question of whether Bridges could bowl them out – and they so nearly did.

Despite 85 from Umar Amin and 53 by Freddie Wallis, Heath lost wickets regularly as Rowan Naude took 4-59 and Ben Lucking 4-74.

But Bridges ran out of time and had to settle for a draw which leaves them fourth in the table – 22 points behind second-placed Preston Nomads – while Hayeards Heath are fifth, 21 points behimd Bridges.

Heath skipper Callum Smith said: “After a run of nine win-lose draw games we remain in fifth. There are four games left and we would love to secure a top half finish in our first season back in the Premier.

"One big factor has been Umar Amin who leads the league in runs scored with 863 so far – he is a great professional who has been amazing around the club.

"Aside from Umar, some of your young talents have stepped up and I think the club is in a great place for years to come.”

On Saturday Heath travel to Ifield and return to win-lose cricket with a pink ball and colored kit.

Cuckfield had the same sort of day as Three Bridges – scoring more than 300 at Roffey but then being unable to bowl out the opposition to force the win.

The Cuckfield total of 305-9 was built around a superb 158 from Jake Gibson as Toby Munt took 3-40.

When Roffey replied, Gibson’s excellent all-round game continued with 4-43 and Ben Candfield took 3-121 but Roffey ended on 262-8.

Cuckfield remain eighth, 43 points in front of the relegation zone, so still need to pick up points to make sure they do not go down.

Cuckfield visit Middleton this weekend.