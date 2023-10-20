Sussex raid Middlesex as squad-building for 2024 continues

BREAKING
Sussex have signed wicketkeeper batter John Simpson from Middlesex on a three-year contract.
By Steve Bone
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST
The left-hander spent 16 years with Middlesex, accumulating over 13,000 runs and taking 866 dismissals with the gloves, the third highest total in the Club’s history.

Simpson made his debut for Middlesex in 2009 and went on to become their first-choice keeper for over a decade.

Speaking on Simpson’s arrival, Sussex Head Coach, Paul Farbrace said: “I’m absolutely delighted John has chosen to join us at a vital time in our challenge to compete and be successful on the field.

John Simpson the wicketkeeper | Photo by David Rogers/Getty ImagesJohn Simpson the wicketkeeper | Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images
“John will be a central point of our progression bringing huge experience, calmness, a high level of skill and leadership.

“We are all looking forward to John coming to Hove and being a big part of the exciting future.”

Commenting on his decision to make the move to The 1st Central County Ground, Simpson added: “I am excited to be joining Sussex at such an exciting time for the Club and look forward to working with the coaches and talented players in the squad.

“After 16 happy seasons at Middlesex it was time for a fresh challenge and I can’t wait to get started at Hove.”

