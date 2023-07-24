Another Sussex County Championship match, another draw – their ninth in 10 games. And while Paul Farbrace admits they could easily have had more wins, they could have also have had more defeats.

There was no play possible due to rain on Saturday, the final day of the LV= Insurance County Championship match at Headingley between Yorkshire and Sussex, resulting in a draw.

Persistent rain throughout the morning - heavy at stages - meant promotion-chasing Sussex were the happier of the two sides as they maintained their unbeaten run to the Division Two campaign with a ninth draw added to a win in 10 games.

They even jumped up into second place in the table as a result, two points clear of Worcestershire and Leicestershire, who are both locked on 111 points.

Sussex CCC head coach Paul Farbrace (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“I think we’re making progress, but we’ve also got to be realistic,” said Farbrace as he relfected on another draw.

“The thing we talked about right at the start of the season was expecting to win. I said the reason we had to talk about winning was that we’d only won game a season for the previous three years. We need to be ambitious and talk about winning and expecting to win.

“What we’ve seen after 10 games is that we’ve got a group of players who are very honest and committed, they work hard. But, actually, they don’t quite know how to win. That’s not being disrespectful to them as players, it means they lack the experience.

“We have to stop making excuses about them being young and say, ‘Well, there’s one or two starting to put their hands up’. James Coles at 19 has been one of our standout players since he got into the team.

“Yes we could look at the weather early part of the season and say, ‘There was probably the Leicester game, Worcester, Gloucester when we got into good positions. But the Yorkshire game at home, we probably would have lost. This one here, we sneaked away with a draw when Yorkshire would have fully expected to win had it stayed dry.