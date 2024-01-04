Sussex seamer Atkins quits professional cricket

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Atkins made his debut for Sussex at 18 years of age and went on to make eight first-class and one List A appearance for the club, taking a total of 24 wickets.

He said: “I’d like to thank Sussex for the three years I’ve had as a cricketer, helping me to fulfil a dream of mine since I was a kid.

"I’m disappointed I didn’t push on from a good start in 2021, however I’ve had time to move on and start thinking about life after cricket.

Jamie Atkins bowls during the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Sussex and Nottinghamshire at Hove in 2022 Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

"I’d like to thank the lads in the dressing room who made life as a professional cricketer a joy to be with.

"I’ll keep supporting the boys and staying in touch with the club, and I’m looking forward to seeing them push for promotion next year! GOSBTS.”

Atkins has played Sussex Premier League matches for Roffey CC.

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace added: “We all wish Jamie well as he leaves the club. He will always be welcome back at Hove. In my short term at the club, he has been a joy to work with and has been an incredibly popular member of the squad.

"We have offered him any help and support that he needs as he develops a career away from Sussex Cricket.”