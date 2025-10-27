Sussex Sharks T20 skipper Tymal Mills signs new deal

Sussex Sharks captain Tymal Mills has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

The new deal will see the T20 World Cup winner remain with the Sharks until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Having spent over a decade at Hove, Mills has firmly established himself as one of the most successful T20 bowlers in the history of the game.

In 2023, he became Sussex’s all-time leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket, surpassing Will Beer.

A year later, Head Coach Paul Farbrace appointed the left-arm pacer as T20 captain, a move that paid off immediately.

Under Mills’ leadership, the Sharks reached T20 Finals Day in thrilling fashion – dominating the South Group before convincingly defeating Lancashire in a packed quarter-final at Hove.

In recognition of his outstanding service both on and off the field, Mills was awarded a benefit year in 2025, celebrating his long-standing contribution to Sussex Cricket.

Mills said: “I’m delighted to have extended my contract to take my association with Sussex through 13 seasons.

“The club continues to mean a lot for me both on and off the field and I’m still hungry to help deliver success in the T20 Blast.

“We have a lot of talent and match winners within the squad and now is the time to capitalise on that and push for silverware and I’m excited to try and do so both as captain and as a bowler.

“I look forward to seeing everybody down at Hove again in the summer for what’s hopefully going to be a great season.”

Director of Cricket Farbrace added: “We are all delighted that Tymal has extended his contract at Hove until the end of the 2027 season.

“He is a huge part of everything we do at Sussex Cricket, not just his wicket taking, or captaincy of the Blast team, but also, his fantastic professionalism that sets such great examples for all our players at the Club.

“Tymal has always been a leader in the dressing room but has taken to the captaincy of the T20 team with real skill, a high level of passion and continues to drive the standards around the team, and our goal to get back to Finals Day at Edgbaston and win the T20 Vitality Blast trophy.”