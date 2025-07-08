Sussex’s planning for the 2026 season has begun in earnest with the signing of Gloucestershire pace bowler Dom Goodman.

The 24-year-old right-arm seamer has agreed a three-year contract and will officially join Sussex on November 1.

Born in Ashford, Kent, Goodman made his First-Class debut for Gloucestershire in 2021. Since then, he has featured in 16 First-Class matches, claiming 37 wickets at an average of 32.64.

His standout performance came in April this year against Leicestershire, where he took match figures of 9 for 87.

Dom Goodman will join Sussex after the end of this season | Photo: Jacob Hurry

Sussex’s Director of Cricket, Paul Farbrace, said: “We are delighted that Dom has agreed to join us at Hove, as we see him as a real talent and someone that we think has a high ceiling in the game.

“He is a very talented bowler and will be a great fit for us as a club both on and off the field. Dom has been so impressive to speak too during the recruitment process.

“Dom has a very clear aim and plan as to how he wants to develop his game, and we have the right environment and coaching structure to work with him to help him achieve his goals, and for us to keep improving as a team and a club.

Goodman, said: “I'm incredibly excited to be joining Sussex next year. I was very impressed after chatting to the coaching staff, and it feels like the perfect place to continue my career.

“I’ve enjoyed playing at Hove recently, and the strategic approach to winning games and how I fit into that is an awesome prospect.

“I’ve admired Sussex’s recent performances in all formats, and I hope to help the side to further success. The prospect of getting to know new teammates is exciting, and I can’t wait to get started.”