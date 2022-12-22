Sussex star Jofra Archer named in England squad for first time since March 2021 for ODI series against South Africa

The 27-year-old has named been in a 14-strong Three Lions squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting in January.
Archer is expected to return to international cricket next month after recovering well from an elbow injury.
Surrey seamer Reece Topley, meanwhile, is on track to be ready for the three-match series after making an excellent recovery from an injury to his left ankle.
Prolific Yorkshire batter Harry Brook, who has impressed in England colours this winter, has been called up to the ODI squad for the first time and will be looking to add to his Tests and IT20 caps for the Three Lions.
Dynamic Nottinghamshire batter Ben Duckett has returned to the ODI set-up for the first time since 2016.
The three-match series will be played over six days, with matches in Bloemfontein and Kimberley. The first match starts on January 27 in Bloemfontein, and the final game will be on February 1 in Kimberley.
England men's ODI squad:
Jos Buttler (Lancashire) Captain
Moeen Ali (Warwickshire)
Jofra Archer (Sussex)
Harry Brook (Yorkshire)
Sam Curran (Surrey)
Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)
Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)
Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)
Jason Roy (Surrey)
Phil Salt (Lancashire)
Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire)
Reece Topley (Surrey)
David Willey (Northamptonshire)
Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)
England men's ODI series v South Africa schedule:
First ODI: South Africa v England, Friday, January 27, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (1pm local).
Second ODI: South Africa v England, Sunday, January 29, Mangaung Oval Bloemfontein (10am local).
Third ODI: South Africa v England, Wednesday, February 1, The Oval, Kimberley (1pm local).