Sussex cricket chiefs have congratulated Tom Haines and Jack Carson on their England Lions Test squad call-ups.

Jack Carson celebrates after dismissing Joe Root in a county championship game (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Haines and Carson have been selected for the squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

The red-ball tour will begin with a three-day warm-up match in Colombo on January 25 before two four-day Tests against Sri Lanka A in Galle.

There is also a white-ball squad will then play three ODIs against Sri Lanka A in Colombo, with the opening match scheduled for 15 February.

Tom Haines bats during the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Susssex and Glamorgan at Hove in 2022 (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Test squad: Tom Abell (Somerset), Josh Bohannon (Lancashire), Jack Carson (Sussex), Sam Cook (Essex), Matt Fisher (Yorkshire), Nathan Gilchrist (Kent), Tom Haines (Sussex), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Tom Hartley (Lancashire), Jack Haynes (Worcestershire), Lyndon James (Nottinghamshire), Alex Lees (Durham), Liam Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire), Ollie Robinson (Durham), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Worcestershire).

There are no Sussex players in the white ball squad, which is as follows: Tom Abell (Somerset), Tom Banton (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Cook (Essex), Jordan Cox (Kent), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Matt Critchley (Essex), Matt Fisher (Yorkshire), Sam Hain (Warwickshire), Tom Hartley (Lancashire), Tom Lammonby (Somerset), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Tom Prest (Hampshire), James Rew (Somerset), Luke Wood (Lancashire).

The Test squad includes a strong representation from the England Lions training camp that was in the UAE before Christmas, and includes three Test-capped players - Alex Lees, Hameed Haseeb and Fisher.

ECB Performance Director Mo Bobat said: “This is a really exciting opportunity to expose players to the challenges of playing A-team cricket in the sub-continent, which will be fantastic for their development.

“The series also provides us with the chance to observe the players ahead of this year’s World Cup as well as next winter’s Test series in India.

“The squads have been selected with careful consideration of each player’s individual programme. We’ve worked closely with the counties to understand the players’ best interests as we map their development opportunities. In some cases that includes enabling players to play in domestic franchise cricket.

“The ODI squad takes into account the strength in depth that we have across a number of key roles in our England Men’s white-ball teams and many of the players will join us directly from cricket they’ve been playing elsewhere, in Australia, South Africa or the UAE.

“After a hugely exciting and successful first half of the winter for our Test and Twenty20 teams, I am sure the Lions players will be suitably motivated to make the most of this opportunity.”

