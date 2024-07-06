Sussex suffer at hands of weather and Glamorgan: Longest night ends in DLS defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Sharks suffered a brusing night of Vitality T20 Blast action as they allowed an out-of-form Glamorgan side to trounce them on home turf – albeit with some assistance from the weather.

After a day dominated by drizzle, the deicision to bowl first on a green but lifeless pitch did not prove to be the masterstroke expected, and this cost Sussex dearly as they were left constantly chasing the game.

Captain Tymal Mills (4-29) was the only player to come out with any credit from a bruising Glamorgan innings of 235-6 where nothing went right.

Tasked with posting the third-highest T20 score in their history if they were to win, Sussex were always likely to be behind the target, and though Daniel Hughes committed himself to the challenge by scoring a steadfast 74 they were always behind the required rate.

That came to bite them when the rain returned with a vengeance and the game was delayed for over 40 minutes before Glamorgan finished the job upon the resumption.

Ultimately, persistent rain all day had disrupted the build-up to the match, with the 1st Central County Ground just over half-full for a crucial Friday night fixture.

The low-key feel of the game was only boosted by the omission of Ollie Robinson for Sussex, with Paul Farbrace and Tymal Mills taking the precaution of resting their key bowler after he picked up a minor back issue against Northamptonshire.

Nonetheless, there was positive news for the Sharks as Tom Clark made his first appearance of the Blast campaign, finally recovering from the shoulder injury that had kept him out since late May.

Glamorgan had little to worry about by comparison, knowing their hopes of reaching the knockout stages were effectively toast after just two wins in their first eight matches.

A laissez-faire approach was entirely to their benefit early on, as head coach Grant Bradburn put his faith in Will Smale – the brother of breakout Hundred star Sophia Smale – at the top of the order for his first appearance of the season.

The 23-year-old did not disappoint, carrying some fine form from Second XI matches and enthusiastically taking on Ari Karvelas and Nathan McAndrew in the powerplay.

One particularly showy shot was a ramp to lift Karvelas over John Simpson’s head for four, while there were plenty of meaty punches into the off-side from the right-hander.

While Smale eventually fell for an electric 43 runs off 19 balls, caught by first slip Tom Alsop from the bowling of Tymal Mills, the onslaught kept going through Glamorgan skipper Kiran Carlson.

The Welshman, who was linked with signing for Sussex last winter before signing a new deal for his home county, did profit from some good fortune alongside new partner Tom Bevan, however.

Sussex had two decent opportunities to run out Carlson as their throws from the deep were just a little slow, while Tom Clark had an incredible chance to see Bevan off when a whip-smart volley came straight to him on the boundary, only to spill the ball over the rope for six.

After a blitz from Bevan, James Coles – the only spinner in Sussex’s side – finally regained a modicum of control in the 12th over, firing down three dot balls and getting lucky with a looser delivery which Bevan chipped down to Fynn Hudson-Prentice at long-on.

The 24-year-old had comfortably made his best T20 score of 34 from 17 balls, but at least for Sussex’s sake he was gone.

Unfortunately for the Sharks, however, the vastly experienced South African Colin Ingram was in next, and in the blink of an eye, the 39-year-old rattled along to 40 not out.

There were misfields, miscommunications and admittedly some very nice shots played along the way, but nothing was risky until he took a step down the track to take on Mills, who unfurled a slower ball that sent the bails flying.

That sparked an unexpected collapse at the end of Glamorgan’s innings, with Chris Cooke out for four, Marnus Labuschagne copping plenty of ‘no run’ shouts from the crowd on his way to six and Carlson eventually out for 87 in the penultimate over to Mills.

As sloppy fielding in the final over allowed the visitors to add another 11 runs and reach their third-highest T20 score of all time at 235-6, however, Sussex’s evening was neatly summed up.

Needing to seize the initiative, the big-hitting pair of Daniel Hughes and Harrison Ward then strode out with one thing in mind; runs.

Ward was the aggressor early on, but after hitting a beautiful six into the balconies behind the hospitality suites, fell on his sword next ball as Labuschagne had him caught at mid-off.

After a timid start against spin, Clark then sparked a positive partnership with Hughes, racing from 14-1 to 65-1 by the end of the powerplay.

When Shoreham-born former England spinner Mason Crane entered proceedings in the seventh over, however, all hell broke loose.

Clark took a step forward and ended up being beaten by a googly and stumped from the first ball of the over, while James Coles played a sumptuous drive for four before being bowled by the very next ball.

If anything was to happen in the chase, it was clear Hughes was going to have to execute the kind of majestic innings Carlson had earlier.

The Australian, who came into the game as one of the highest-scoring batsmen in the 2024 Blast with 279 runs from eight innings, kept going manfully, ensuring Sussex ticked along at just over 10 an over.

Three consecutive fours off Crane gave Sussex just a glimmer of hope as Hughes raced to his 50, and by the point of rain arriving, he was 62 off 34 balls.

Sussex were 136-4 from 13.2 overs with Tom Alsop also at the crease on three from four balls, and they had four balls left of the 14th over to get the required 16 runs to match the DLS target.

While it seemed unlikely the sides would get back on, some fantastic work by the grounds team ensured only two overs would be lost, as Sussex were asked to score 215 in 18 overs.

Sussex had a valiant attempt at achieving the required 79 runs in 4.4 overs, with Hughes striking two sixes before holing out to Ben Kellaway on the boundary for 74, while Alsop was caught by Labuschagne on 15.

McAndrew and Danny Lamb also fell in the final over and Sussex ultimately fell 25 runs short of their target, meaning Glamorgan completed a stunning Blast double over the Sharks this season.

Sussex would be frustrated with the outcome but would acknowledge that mistakes earlier in the game had left them in that position, giving them much to learn from going forward.