BREAKING

Sussex suffer huge blow as star batsman Orr joins big rivals

Ali Orr has left Sussex for Hampshire in another huge blow to the county’s attempts to build a side who can compete for honours.
By Steve Bone
Published 20th Nov 2023, 12:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex said they had agreed to the termination of Orr’s contract for him to make the move and would receive compensation from Hampshire for the switch.

A statement from Hove said: “Orr had one year remaining on his contract and was seeking to renegotiate the terms with the Club, however with this not possible, he signalled his intentions to move elsewhere.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The opening batter came through the Sussex Pathway and was handed his first professional contract in 2021. He was then given a new multi-year deal following his performances for the Club.

Most Popular
Ali Orr of Sussex celebrates a century during the Royal London One Day Cup match between Somerset and Sussex in 2022 | Photo by Harry Trump/Getty ImagesAli Orr of Sussex celebrates a century during the Royal London One Day Cup match between Somerset and Sussex in 2022 | Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images
Ali Orr of Sussex celebrates a century during the Royal London One Day Cup match between Somerset and Sussex in 2022 | Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images

After making his first-class debut for Sussex, Orr went on to make 51 appearances across all formats of the game, accumulating 2810 runs. Everyone at Sussex Cricket would like to wish Ali all the best in his career moving forward.”

Related topics:SussexHampshireHove