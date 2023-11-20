Sussex suffer huge blow as star batsman Orr joins big rivals
Sussex said they had agreed to the termination of Orr’s contract for him to make the move and would receive compensation from Hampshire for the switch.
A statement from Hove said: “Orr had one year remaining on his contract and was seeking to renegotiate the terms with the Club, however with this not possible, he signalled his intentions to move elsewhere.
"The opening batter came through the Sussex Pathway and was handed his first professional contract in 2021. He was then given a new multi-year deal following his performances for the Club.
After making his first-class debut for Sussex, Orr went on to make 51 appearances across all formats of the game, accumulating 2810 runs. Everyone at Sussex Cricket would like to wish Ali all the best in his career moving forward.”