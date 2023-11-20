Ali Orr has left Sussex for Hampshire in another huge blow to the county’s attempts to build a side who can compete for honours.

Sussex said they had agreed to the termination of Orr’s contract for him to make the move and would receive compensation from Hampshire for the switch.

A statement from Hove said: “Orr had one year remaining on his contract and was seeking to renegotiate the terms with the Club, however with this not possible, he signalled his intentions to move elsewhere.

"The opening batter came through the Sussex Pathway and was handed his first professional contract in 2021. He was then given a new multi-year deal following his performances for the Club.

Ali Orr of Sussex celebrates a century during the Royal London One Day Cup match between Somerset and Sussex in 2022 | Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images