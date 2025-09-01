Sussex T20 Plate: Sidley defeat Ifield to claim county silverware

Sidley Cricket Club's first XI celebrated county cup glory at the home of Sussex Cricket on Sunday.

The Sussex Cricket League Division 10 East leaders clinched the Sussex T20 Plate following a seven-wicket victory over Ifield thirds at the 1st Central County Ground in Hove.

This year was the first time Sidley have taken part in the county knockout competition and they won five matches in all, four of them against higher-level opposition.

The short format proved well suited to a Sidley side possessing a number of quick-scoring batters, players able to contribute with bat and ball, and mobile fielders.

Sidley Cricket Club's players and supporters celebrate winning the Sussex T20 Plate

After winning the toss and choosing to field in the final, Sidley restricted Division Nine West table-toppers Ifield to 134-6 from their 20-over allocation.

Sidley took two wickets for one run to leave Ifield 36-3 after 7.3 overs before the Crawley side rallied with a fourth-wicket partnership of 62 between Daniel Groves and Jack Biden.

Abdullah Al Arif eventually got rid of wicketkeeper Biden for 29 and struck again three balls later, but Groves continued on until the end of the innings, finishing 59 not out from just 38 balls.

Sabbir Ahmed, Moinul Islam and Steve Ramsden were Sidley's other wicket-takers, while Saymur Rafi ran out opener Kulbir Gill for 14.

Islam and Al Arif got Sidley off to a flying start in reply, with the total racing to 68 by the time Al Arif was bowled by Tyler Nevill (2-28) for a 21-ball 31 in the seventh over.

Abdul Sheikh helped continue the momentum with a handy 14 and Sidley were just a six away from the winning line when Islam fell for a splendid 73 from 39 deliveries (with 12 fours and a six).

Johnathan Haffenden (8 not out) and Hussain Ahmed (5 not out) did the rest as Sidley wrapped up the win with 3.5 overs to spare. Sidley's matchball sponsor was The New Inn (Sidley).

The Plate triumph came less than 24 hours after Sidley moved to the cusp of league glory via a 116-run triumph at home to Wadhurst.

The result maintained Sidley's 28-point advantage over second-placed Tunbridge Wells fourths, meaning they need just three points from their one remaining game to be crowned champions.

Key to the outcome at St Mary's Recreation Ground were a fifth 100 of the season for the irrepressible Haffenden and a third five-wicket haul of 2025 for Sabbir Ahmed.

Batting at number three, Haffenden struck 108 from 99 balls with 16 fours, helping Sidley recover from 12-2 to amass 256-9 from their 40 overs after being asked to bat.

The right-hander has now scored 957 league runs this summer from 15 innings at an average of 95.70. Only two players in the entire league have more runs to their name.

Al Arif (39 off 30 balls), Craig Ramsden (19 off 14) and Asanka Pathiranage (18) also made useful contributions to help put Sidley firmly on course for a 14th win in 17 league fixtures.

And Sabbir Ahmed effectively made sure of it with remarkable bowling figures of 5-4 from nine overs, dismissing four of his victims for ducks as Wadhurst slumped to 19-6 at one stage.

The right-arm seamer has now claimed 40 league wickets - a figure bettered by only three players in the Sussex League as a whole - this summer at an average of 9.40.

To their credit, Wadhurst's lower order rallied well as they reached 140-8 from their 40 overs. Steve Ramsden, Rafi and Hussain Ahmed were Sidley's other wicket-takers.

Sidley, whose matchball sponsor was Fastprint, will wrap up their campaign by making the short trip to eighth-placed Crowhurst Park thirds this coming Saturday.