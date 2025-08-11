Sussex T20 Plate: Sidley see off Petworth Park to reach county final

A date at the 1st Central County Ground in Hove awaits Sidley CC in the Sussex T20 Plate final.

Sidley will take on Ifield thirds at the home of Sussex Cricket on Sunday, August 31 following their four-wicket semi-final victory over Petworth Park on Sunday.

Taking part in the county knockout competition for the first time this year, Sidley have now come through four rounds, three of them against higher-level opposition.

The Sussex Division 10 East leaders' latest success came at the beautiful setting of Preston Nomads CC against a Petworth Park side topping Division 8 West.

The Sidley team who overcame Petworth Park to reach the Sussex T20 Plate final

Petworth were a strong outfit, but Sidley, after winning the toss and choosing to field, managed to dismiss their top-order batters with some good, accurate bowling.

From 51-4, however, Petworth rallied to total 144-8 from their 20 overs, thanks largely to Nathan Kemp's 35-ball 53 not out.

Abdullah Al Arif was Sidley's most successful bowler with 2-33. Sabbir Ahmed, Moinul Islam and Johnathan Haffenden picked up a wicket each, and there were three late-innings run-outs.

A combination of some strong hitting and quick running between the wickets helped get Sidley's reply off to a great start and ensure they were well up with the required run rate.

Abdullah Al Arif batting for Sidley against Petworth Park

All of the top four batters - Islam (29 off 15 balls), Al Arif (38 off 33), Abdul Sheikh (39 off 31) and Haffenden (24 not out off 22) - contributed well as Sidley got to 138-2 at one stage.

They then lost four wickets for as many runs amid a bit of over-excitement as the winning line approached, but Haffenden saw them home with 11 balls to spare.

Sidley's matchball sponsor was Pete Sargent.

The previous day, Sidley preserved their 52-point advantage at the top of their division in the league courtesy of a 44-run triumph away to Bells Yew Green thirds.

Sidley recovered from losing a wicket before a run had been scored to amass 243-7 from their 40 overs after being asked to take first knock at Cousley Wood.

Haffenden top-scored with 71 from 68 balls - his fourth league fifty of the season in addition to three centuries - while Al Arif (45 off 29), Asanka Pathiranage (40 not out), Craig Ramsden (31) and Hussain Ahmed (28) all made valuable contributions.

Sidley, whose matchball sponsor was Ryan Polton, proceeded to restrict their hosts to 199-7 in response, with Haffenden and Saymur Rafi snapping up a couple of wickets apiece.

It was Sidley's 12th win in 14 league matches this term (as well as a tie) and with four games to go, they are firmly on course for a second successive promotion.

Sidley's second team made it back-to-back Division 12 East (South East) victories with a 102-run home success over Herstmonceux thirds.

Sheikh led the way with 59 as Sidley posted 212-9 from their 40 overs. The visitors were bowled out for 110 in 24 overs. Sheikh and Ryan Polton each took three wickets.