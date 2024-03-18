Sussex’s celebration of disability cricket will be bigger than ever

Last year, another record-breaking DIScoverABILITY Day saw over 650 participants from 32 organisations, as well as 145 volunteers take to the field for an action-packed day of batting, throwing, catching and bowling challenges, designed for all abilities and led by Sussex Cricket Foundation coaches.For the first time ever the spectacular disability sport event, one of the largest in the south-east, will be followed by two amazing fixtures of disability cricket.The first match will take place on Saturday 12 May and will see the Sussex Sharks VI (Visually Impaired) team take on Northamptonshire in a rescheduled cup final from 2023. That will then be followed by a D40 Quest League fixture between Sussex D40 and Lancashire on Sunday 13 May.The flagship weekend will take place during the Foundation’s Disability Cricket Month, which will showcase the players, teams, volunteers, and programmes which help to make up disability cricket in Sussex.Tom Belcher, Disability Cricket Manager for the Sussex Cricket Foundation is looking forward to an amazing weekend: “I am absolutely delighted to not only be able to announce DIScoverABILITY Day, but to be able to announce DIScoverABILITY Weekend, three days of fabulous fun and some high-class disability cricket.“To have both the Sussex Sharks VI and Sussex D40 sides play at a first-class ground once again, as well as our most important event in our calendar, DIScoverABILITY Day, all on the same weekend will be incredible for disability cricket in Sussex.“We look forward to welcoming as many people as possible to what will be three special days at The 1st Central County Ground.”