Sussex's former England and Surrey bowler calls time on career

Stuart Meaker has announced his retirement / Picture: Sussex Cricket

The former Surrey man has taken 396 wickets in 203 professional matches across the three main formats.

Meaker was at his pomp between 2011 and 2012 when he took 98 first-class wickets across two English summers at an average in the lows 20s, including career-best figures of 8 for 52 against Somerset at the Oval in May 2012.

That record attracted the attention of the England selectors and Stuart was selected for two ODIs in 2011 and two IT20s in 2012. He also played 18 times in all formats for England Lions from 2011 to 2016.

Upon announcing his retirement, the 32-year-old said: “I’m sorry to say goodbye to Sussex and all the club’s fans. Thank you for the opportunity to get back out on to the field and get back to taking wickets again.

“Sadly, despite working harder than I have ever done this winter to win games for the club, the performances have not matched the efforts and it’s time for me to hang up the boots and pass the baton to the exciting young talents of the future.”

Sussex’s Performance Director, Keith Greenfield said: “As Stuart has been the first to admit, he hasn’t had the results he would have liked during his time with us, but there can be no questioning his efforts. He can be very proud of his overall career and being part of an exclusive group of cricketers to have had the honour of representing their country.