Switzerland prove too strong for Horley Under-15s

Horley Under-15s had a thrilling weekend, entertaining the Swiss Under-15s at Horley Row, and although they lost by 43 runs it was a brilliant experience for the boys.

By Katie FieldContributor
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:49 BST

On a perfect sunny Saturday morning the tourists elected to bat and rushed to 80-4 off ten overs. A mini fightback by Horley restricted the Swiss team to 142-7 from their 20 overs, with Aidan Spalding taking 3-21, Ollie Millard 2-8 and Dan Sired and Oscar Davies one wicket each.

Oscar Hofmann and Artie Hoskins started steadily in the run chase before Hofmann was out. Hoskins started to play an array of shots, but wickets continued to fall cheaply at the other end with. Whilst Hoskins was still at the crease a positive result was still possible, but once he went for 38, Horley’s batters couldn’t prosper against the Swiss attack and they finished on 99-8.

Although the Swiss team were a little too strong on the day, it was a great game which the Horley boys will cherish and remember for a long time. The teams enjoyed a post-match barbecue together, thanks to a donation from Tesco Gatwick (Sarah Read) before the tourists rushed off to Lords.

Horley Under-15s and Switzerland Under-15s
