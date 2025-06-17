Tear’s triple century makes Horsham cricket history
It was the highest ever score on the ground, overtaking James Taylor’s 291 for Nottinghamshire v Sussex at the Horsham Festival 10 years ago – and England’s Ian Bell’s previous record of an unbeaten 262 for Warwickshire.
Right hand bat and wicketkeeper Tear – who plays for Horsham CC – scoresd 317 not out from 403 balls, his innings containing 38 fours and three sixes in a 522-minute marathon, and he and Preston Nomads’ Danial Ibrahim (183) put on a 446-run partnership for the second wicket on Sussex’s way to 550-3 declared.
Chichester-born Tear celebrated his 21st birthday last week and has recently been playing for Scotland against the Netherlands.
He has also played for England’s U19s and had a loan spell with Gloucestershire.
Tear told the County Times: “I had coaching from former Sussex captain Chris Adams when I was at Seaford College, which was a massive help and I’m still in touch with him.
"That was my highest score by far – it hasn’t really sunk in yet, and (after two long, hot days ou there), I’m absolutely whacked!”
Watching on, Sussex Head Coach Paul Farbrace said: “That was a fantastic effort, and, with Tom Alsop and Harrison Ward both injured, Charlie and Danny’s runs are perfect timing, giving themselves every chance for the first team.”
Division 1 new boys Sussex resume their County Championship campaign with a four-day match away to Durham, starting on Sunday.