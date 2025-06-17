History was made at Horsham Cricket Club on Tuesday when Charlie Tear scored a triple century for Sussex twos against their Leicestershire counterparts.

It was the highest ever score on the ground, overtaking James Taylor’s 291 for Nottinghamshire v Sussex at the Horsham Festival 10 years ago – and England’s Ian Bell’s previous record of an unbeaten 262 for Warwickshire.

Right hand bat and wicketkeeper Tear – who plays for Horsham CC – scoresd 317 not out from 403 balls, his innings containing 38 fours and three sixes in a 522-minute marathon, and he and Preston Nomads’ Danial Ibrahim (183) put on a 446-run partnership for the second wicket on Sussex’s way to 550-3 declared.

Chichester-born Tear celebrated his 21st birthday last week and has recently been playing for Scotland against the Netherlands.

Charlie Tear and Danial Ibrahim celebrate their huge stand | Picture: Tim Burges

He has also played for England’s U19s and had a loan spell with Gloucestershire.

Tear told the County Times: “I had coaching from former Sussex captain Chris Adams when I was at Seaford College, which was a massive help and I’m still in touch with him.

"That was my highest score by far – it hasn’t really sunk in yet, and (after two long, hot days ou there), I’m absolutely whacked!”

Watching on, Sussex Head Coach Paul Farbrace said: “That was a fantastic effort, and, with Tom Alsop and Harrison Ward both injured, Charlie and Danny’s runs are perfect timing, giving themselves every chance for the first team.”

Division 1 new boys Sussex resume their County Championship campaign with a four-day match away to Durham, starting on Sunday.