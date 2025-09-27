Thank you Sussex CCC! County Championship season was one to savour

This column set out with the intention of reporting on most of Sussex’s 2025 Rothesay Division 1 CC campaign both at home and the seven away fixtures.

After following the club through Division 2, it seemed fitting to do this after they secured promotion in 2024.

First I would like to send massive congratulations to everyone connected at Trent Bridge for their 2025 Rothesay Division 1 Championship. We travelled to Nottingham in April where all Sussex fans were well catered for in that magnificent stadium.

On the field Sussex played okay in parts but in truth were well beaten by a well drilled and organised team led by the wonderful Haseeb Hameed. Notts are deserved winners.

The table doesn’t lie; Pears were bottom for a reason with just a solitary win to their name. Even the recent 2026 reconstruction vote couldn’t save them in the end.

Hampshire CCC’s struggles were a surprise. Sussex nailed them inside three days at the Utilita Bowl in late May as skipper John Simpson made a well-crafted ton.

Sussex travelled to New Road, Worcester, for the final game full of vigour and energy. This was no end-of-season hurrah – there was a job to be done.

Ollie Robinson, with 6 for 68, immediately stamped his authority on the match with two wickets in the first over. He and Jaydev Unadkat, with 4 for 43, went through the order like a knife through butter. The hosts limped to 123 all out.

James Coles, perhaps Sussex Player of the Season, then went on to score a mesmerising ton all in an entertaining and match-defining day one. Skipper Simpson rubber-stamped a brilliant season with a blistering ton on day two. Sussex went on to chase a meagre 61 runs on day three to send them safely into the 2026 Rothesay Division 1 line-up.

There were many Sussex fans at New Road, understandably all in good spirits throughout the game. There is a seismic shift in mood when your team are on top and playing well.

I have met some wonderful people along the way including a relatively new Sussex fan, Ken Love from Southwater, originally from Greenock, Scotland.

We met at Edgbaston on the first day of our campaign while wandering across the outfield during lunch. Our paths have continually crossed over the past few months.

He said: “I have been going to Hove since just before Covid, but this season I have done some away trips. I enjoyed the Taunton trip, but this one is my favourite.

"New Road is gorgeous with great facilities, it’s a shame they are going down. As to next season I will be ready to go, hopefully on a lot more trips.”

Ken is great company at the cricket, always positive and very knowledgeable about the game, even for a proud Scotsman! He supports Celtic and sports shorts for most of the year.

The season has gone around in a blink of an eye. I will look back at it with a huge sense of enjoyment and satisfaction.

Attending most sessions of all 14 games isn’t for everyone and sometimes it is a slog. However, having great travelling companions like Bryan, John, Leslie and Jerry along helped with the away trips.

Durham was done on my own travelling up overnight on National Express. That was kind of hardcore! However the team played well for a nice draw, and I met some great people. While things didn’t go to plan on the field, the trip to Scarborough was hugely entertaining. Iconic ground, seaside location and some great nights out.

Huge thanks to all at Sussex CCC where being a member works out economically very sound. Not only do you have access to all CC and One Day Cup home games, there are four guest tickets in the bundle.

In addition, and I have used them all, there are around 20 ‘reciprocal’ events on offer. I have been to racing at Goodwood, Brighton, Plumpton and Fontwell, showjumping at Hickstead and Cowdray Park for the polo. It’s a membership card that just keeps giving.

This column will now be mothballed for the winter as Sussex non-league football takes centre stage for me.

I wish all Hove connections the very best as they breath, take stock and then build again for April 2026. Finally huge thanks to Sussexworld Sports Editor Steve Bone for his continual support to this column.

Ed’s note: We are hugely grateful to Colin for adding to our Sussex CCC coverage this season. Thanks to those who have helped him, too, including Jamie Burnett and Colin Filbey at Sussex. We hope everyone winters well. And stick with this website for news of Sussex CCC stars overseas in the winter months.