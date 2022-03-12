The Mayne man stepping down from Goodwood cricket captaincy

Richard Geffen (chair) opened by thanking The Duke of Richmond and his family for allowing and supporting cricket at Goodwood and to Adam Waterworth, Lloyd McNeil and their teams for all their help.

James Mayne, captain for the past 12 years, has decided to stand down.

James Mayne in his Goodwood colours

Geffen said: “We all owe James an enormous debt of gratitude for all he has done in leading the Club over the last 12 years.

“There are a core group of players playing each week which wasn’t the case when James started captaining 12 years ago. James was superb at ensuring all those playing participated and was also excellent at ensuring closely contested Sunday matches. Under James there have been 243 matches of which 150 have been won (a 62% win rate) and James led us to two Downland Cup finals in 2011 and winning in 2014.

“It is perhaps testament to all the work that he has done as captain that we are now looking to replace him with three people!

“Our debt of gratitude also includes Claire for all the support she has given the club and James.”

Fixtures for 2022 have been confirmed by fixture secretary Steve Miles who will be standing down at the end of this year after 25 years as fixture secretary and previously 20 years as captain.

The Goodwood CC-Chichester PP CC alliance is flourishing. The thee new hybrid pitches and a refurbished artificial net have more than proved their worth.

Mayne reflected on successes including under-18s Toby Toft and Owen Spicer making debut 100s, with Stanley Mayne and Toft being the two leading wicket takers.

He presented the Steve Miles Shield Players’ Player Clubman of the Year to Bryan Tomalin.

Other awards for the 2021 season: Mike Smith, Arthur Miles Batting Cup; Matt Geffen, Jack Miles Bowling Cup; Comedy Moment of the Year, John Heyworth.