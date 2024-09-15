Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three Bridges Cricket Club skipper Joe Walker said the ‘sky’s the limit’ for his squad after they beat Preston Nomads for the Sussex Cricket League T20 Cup final at Hove.

Bridges and Nomads had battled it out for the top spot in the Sussex Cricket League’s Premier Division with Nomads coming out on top on the final day.

Nomads had beaten Bridges twice in the league but Walker’s men had beaten Nav Patel’s side in the National Cup so they were looking to make it 2-2 for the season.

And a brilliant team performance saw them win by seven wickets in the showpiece final at the home of Sussex. Nomads batted first and scored 143-9 from their 20 overs. Jonty Jenner starred with the bat with an unbeaten 53 from just 28 balls. Rowan Naude was the pick of the Bridges bowlers with 3-22.

James Russell (29), Matt Boyle (43), Conor Golding (31) and man of the match Michael Cowdrey (36 not out) all contributed as Bridges cruised to the total with 2.4 overs to spare.

Captain Walker said: “How good was that? It’s an unbelievable feeling to win. I think we deserved something from this season. We battled really hard with a great side, we have played them four times this season and it’s 2-2 now. It's been a great seasons for the boys and to finish it off with some silverware is the icing on the cake.”

And on the performance, Walker said: “The boys were on it from ball one in the field and the boys bowled so well and then we batted brilliantly.”

Man of the match Cowdrey is in his first season for Bridges and he has batted consistently all summer and Walker has been impressed. “He's been a great signing. I've known Mikey for a few years after Uni and have been trying to get him to come over for a couple of years and finally got him and he has just been brilliant.”

After coming so close to the League title this year, the cup win will now push Walker and his men on to bigger things next season and they may look to strengthen further over the winter. “I think we can always be stronger. We have such a good core of boys now who have been playing together for 10 or 11 years now coming through the ranks, so if we can keep the squad together and have some additions I think the sky’s the limit for this squad.”

In the other finals on the day, Hailsham 2nd XI beat St Matthias by eight wickets to lift the Paul Baker T20 Trophy and Goring 2nd XI beat Preston Nomads 4th XI by six wickets to lift the T20 Plate.