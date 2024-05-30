Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horsham Cricket Club are hoping a famous Sussex cricketing name will soon get them firing in the county’s Premier League.

They have brought in 22-year-old Australian Jayden Goodwin as their overseas player for this season.

After jetting in from Perth, where he’s been playing for Western Australia, Goodwin – son of former Sussex star Murray – hit the ground running with early net sessions… even assisting with some work around the ground.

Talking exclusively to the County Times, he said: “It’s great to back at this lovely ground that I came to as a 10-year-old to watch my father play for Sussex.”

Jayden Goodwin with dad Murray | Submitted picture

Cricket is very much in his blood, having been brought up at Hove overlooking the county ground. Dad Murray piled up over 40,000 runs in all formats for teams across the world and remains a Sussex legend.

Jayden said: “It’s not easy following someone that good, but I’m so lucky to have my dad as coach and mentor – that couldn’t be bettered.”

He arrives with very promising credentials as a left-handed batsman and leg-break bowler.

Asked what he wanted to achieve here, Jayden said: “I want to benefit my career by improving my own game – I’m particularly keen on developing my bowling and am looking forward to working with skipper Will Beer on that. And, I want to make telling contributions to bring success to Horsham, batting high up the order.”