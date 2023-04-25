Three Bridges Cricket Club looking to compete after New Zealand and Sussex signings

Three Bridges Cricket Club are looking to compete at the top end of the Sussex Cricket League Premier this season.Ma

That’s the view of club official Steve Brown when he revealed the new signings they have made this year.

Will O’Donnell, the impressive New Zealander who has been their overseas for the last two seasons will not be returning, but he is replaced by not one, but two Kiwis.

Thorn Parkes will be their overseas player this year. Parkes is an emerging batting prospect playing for Otago in New Zealand domestic cricket.

TAUNTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: James Coles of Sussex celebrates the wicket of Adrew Umeed of Somerset during the Royal London One Day Cup match between Somerset and Sussex at The Cooper Associates County Ground on August 19, 2022 in Taunton, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Originally from Gisborne, Parkes went to King’s College in Auckland before moving to the deep South to study at Otago University.

Prior to relocating, he’d excelled for Northern Districts at age-group level, topping the National Under-19 Tournament run charts in 2018/19 (379 runs at 75.80), having finished inside the top ten the previous summer (223 runs at 44.80).

He is joined by Rowan Naude, who was Glynde’s overseas player last season but he’s been here all winter and qualifies as a local player. He is an off spinner and a useful batsman.

But a huge coup for Bridges is James Coles, the Sussex and England u19 player, has joined the club and will play around his professional commitments.

Brown said: “That is an exciting signing for us. It will be good to see him in Bridges colours and he feels he will be able to play a few games early in the summer.”

The only first team players to leave the club is Archit Patel (Ifield) and Jordan Shaw (Crowhurst Park). Brown said: “For the first XI, we feel we have a side that can compete at the top end of the Premier Division. We are looking to push towards that.

“We have had some very good cup runs in recent years but have fallen at the semi-final stage in the T20 and we are looking to try and and get to the final and try and win that and we will look to progress as far as we can in the National Cup and in the Club Conference Cup on Sundays.”

Brown also talked about the importance of bringing youth players through. He said: “The 2ndXI, who play in Division 4, missed out on promotion last year and will once again be looking to push for promotion.

“3rds and 4ths aims are to be as competitive as possible and to provide competitive cricket for people who play at that level and are looking to push on.

“Also very importantly to bring on our youth players and introduce them to senior cricket in the 4th Xi and then up to the 3rd XI before hopefully transitioning into second team and first players eventually. That’s a very important thing for the club.

"We like the teams to do well and if they are challenging in their leagues that’s great but the most important thing is to provide those platforms for youth coming through.”

Brown also added: “Our youth section is thriving and our ladies section is coming on great guns. That’s been a real bonus for the club and we are looking to develop that further.”