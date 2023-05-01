Three Bridges skipper happy with squad as Brown gets career best figures in National Cup

Three Bridges captain Joe Walker says he is happy with his squad as they prepare for their first Sussex Cricket League game of the season.

Bridges’ pre-season was wiped out by the weather but got off to a winning start in the National Cup with a stunning bowling display, bowling Gravesend out for just 43 and winning by eight wickets.

Bridges have added overseas batsman Thorn Parkes to the squad and he hit a six in the run chase. Walker said: “Real happy with the squad, with a few additions over the winter and boys looking to push on from last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thorn looks to be a real good addition, hoping he can contribute both on and off the field for us this year after his strong season with Otago.”

Three Bridges skipper Joe Walker

Bridges start the league campaign away at East Grinstead before Horsham visit a week later. “A tough start yes, but every game in this league is tough and to be the best you’ve got to beat the best,” said Walker. “I think the league will be really interesting this year, with all teams strengthening I think it will be tight at the top.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Report

Three Bridges 1st XI got their season off to a flier with a comprehensive victory over Gravesend in the ECB National Club Championship yesterday. In a match originally scheduled to be played at home, but switched due to ground conditions, Bridges won the toss and elected to bowl. The pitch was very decent, a touch green understandably, and looked like it would offer some help to the bowlers.

This proves to be the case as Arran Brown and Conor Golding ripped through the Gravesend batting order. They could find no answer to the swing and seam movement that both openers found throughout what was to be a very short innings. With the help of a run out and a wicket for Ollie Blandford, Gravesend were only able to manage 43 all out. Golding finished with 2-16 and Brown’s career best to date of 6-17 was the stand out performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridges wasted no time in knocking off the runs with openers James Russell (19) and Sam Cooper (9) hitting some big maximums before overseas recruit Thorn Parkes joined in on his way to 13 not out to secure an 8 wicket victory in just 8.3 overs.