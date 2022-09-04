Title and promotion in bag for Worthing CC - in 39 pictures

They finished 18 points clear of Steyning CC, who have pushed them all the way, thanks ro a final-day win at Littlehampton , which was followed by great celebrations. Now they can look forward to the challenge of Division 2 cricket next season.

Worthing bowled out Littlehampton for 155, with Giorgio Rigali taking 3-18 and Harry Dunn and Rohan Ryan each taking two wickets. Worthing knocked off the total for the loss of five wickets, with 45 not out for Darryl Rebbetts helping them to the target. See the best of the action and celebration pictures from the victory by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked.