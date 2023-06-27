Horsham Cricket Club says it is devastated to announce the untimely passing of lifelong supporter, Neil Chartres. “Neilo” had been involved with cricket at Horsham for well over 50 years, with unfaltering dedication.

After starting out as a keen junior player in 1970 under the tutelage of former President Dr John Dew, Neil carried on playing until 1985 – bowling some leg spin for the club’s second and third teams, and occasionally Horsham Trinity, until health limitations intervened.

Then, the club encouraged him to remain involved, which he repaid fully by becoming an enthusiastic, much-valued umpire and scorer, starting out in the pulley-operated scorebox, followed by running the scoreboard at Horsham’s county festival for at least 25 years.

Neil came from a local sporting family, and, talking to the County Times eight years ago, told us how he always greatly enjoyed local football and rugby but said: “Cricket is my passion – I’ve grown up with it and got the bug when I started watching my father as a five year old – I just love the camaraderie!”

Neul Chartres, whose death has saddened everyone involved at Horsham CC

Neil became a Horsham CC Vice President, was on both the Horsham cricket and football committees for several years and enjoyed coaching the colts, too. He also scored for Worth School, in addition to being a volunteer for Oxfam and Warnham Nature reserve

What were Neilo’s Horsham cricket highlights? He said back in 2015: “There have been so many. Winning the Cockspur Cup at Lord’s in 2005 and the excellent build-up, and the pleasure of scoring their first Sussex league titles in 1976 and 1977 with Horsham’s invincible team of that era. Then there was the club tour to Kenya in 1983 – a really brilliant experience organised by Karen Marshall, our late Secretary and sponsored by my father’s company Marks of Distinction. Another great memory was winning the Sussex Cup for the first time at Hove, beating Worthing, when I was lucky to be scoring again!”

After receiving many glowing tributes, Horsham Cricket Club described Neil Chartres as a kind and gentle soul with a twinkle in his eye, continuing: “Everyone was very fond of Neilo. He will be greatly missed and we will find a suitable way of making a lasting tribute to him.”

Horsham CC president Chris Nash said on Twitter: “So sad, the nicest person you could ever wish to meet and gave everything to Horsham CC.”