Trio of wins for Horley Under-10s playing hard ball cricket for the first time

The Horley team have opened their campaign with three wins, all against teams they lost to last season – Reigate Priory, Oxted and Lingfield. Playing hard-ball for the first time, Horley U10s have quickly adapted. Their bowling and fielding has been a massive improvement on last season and over the three 20/20 pairs league matches they have played so far, they have taken 26 wickets.
Their batting has also improved. Chasing down Lingfield’s high net total of 290 in their most recent game, Horley only lost two wickets, which was crucial in securing the win.Runs have been scored by many of the boys with the highlight being 41 scored by Leo Chester Williams off just 16 balls against Oxted.