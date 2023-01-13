World Cup winner Tymal Mills has signed a T20 contract extension with Sussex.

Tymal Mills of Sussex Sharks celebrates the wicket of Jordan Cox of Kent Spitfires during Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Finals Day at Edgbaston (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

The long-serving explosive left armer will remain with the Sharks until at least the end of the 2024 season, which wil take him to 10 years’ service at the County Ground.

Having joined in 2015, he has gone on to take 96 T20 wickets for the Sharks and is only 11 wickets away from becoming Sussex’s all-time leading T20 wicket-taker, a record currently held by former Sussex legend, Will Beer.

In last year’s Vitality Blast competition, he finished as the Sharks’ leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets.

As well as being a major force in the domestic T20 scene, Mills has played 13 T20s for England, taking 12 wickets and was part of the squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup in November last year.

Mills said: “I’m really pleased to have signed a contract extension that will take me through to my 10th season at the club.

“Although I only play T20 I see myself as a full time Sussex player, I live in Hove, I’m raising my children here and there’s nowhere else I see myself playing cricket.

“I’m really excited for the immediate future working with and playing under Paul Farbrace from the chats I’ve had with him so far and the speed at which this contract extension was offered and delivered makes me feel valued at the club moving forward. I look forward to seeing everybody back at Hove this summer.”

Not only has he become one of the most feared fast bowlers in England, Mills has become a regular on the global franchise circuit.

In 2017 Mills became the second most expensive overseas draft player in IPL history, when selected for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and has since gone on to play for various franchise teams in India, Australia and more recently, the UAE.

Sussex bowling coach James Kirtley added: “I am delighted that Tymal has signed an extension to his contract with us. He was part of the world cup winning squad and I have heard so much good stuff about the way in which he went about things at the world cup, it just shows the professionalism of the man.

“That is something I always see with Tymal around our group, he always encourages our bowlers and players in the T20 squad and he is a fantastic example and standard-bearer for our team.

He is a highly respected, well-regarded player around the world, and we are lucky to have him here at Sussex.”

Blast Passes for 2023

