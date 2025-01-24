Umpire needed at Hastings Priory Cricket Club
Hastings Priory Cricket Club are looking for an umpire to officiate in their Sussex Cricket League Division 4 East matches for the 2025 season.
Games are Saturdays starting at 12.30pm. Home games are at Horntye Park and expenses will be provided.
The club can support with umpire training needs via umpire courses.
If interested please contact John Morgan on 07811 443910 or email [email protected] – and get in touch whether you can help for a full season or part, or just the occasional Saturday.
