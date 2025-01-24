Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hastings Priory Cricket Club are looking for an umpire to officiate in their Sussex Cricket League Division 4 East matches for the 2025 season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Games are Saturdays starting at 12.30pm. Home games are at Horntye Park and expenses will be provided.

The club can support with umpire training needs via umpire courses.

If interested please contact John Morgan on 07811 443910 or email [email protected] – and get in touch whether you can help for a full season or part, or just the occasional Saturday.