Indian Test bowler Jaydev Unadkat will return to Sussex for the final eight matches of the 2026 County Championship Division 1 season.

This marks the third consecutive year Unadkat will have bolstered Sussex's bowling attack during the crucial phase of the competition.

Unadkat's impact since joining Sussex has been profound.

In 2023, he played three matches, taking 11 wickets at an average of 24.2, including a standout 6/94 against Leicestershire.

Jaydev Unadkat and James Coles celebrate the wicket of Ben Brown during the County Championship match between Sussex and Hampshire at Hove in September | Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

His return in 2024 saw him claim 22 wickets at an impressive average of 14.4 across five matches, significantly contributing to Sussex's Division Two title victory.

In 2025, Unadkat continued his fine form, taking 16 wickets at an exceptional average of 17.25. Notably, he delivered a match-winning performance against Worcestershire, claiming seven wickets in the match.

